Growlers Score Four Unanswered Goals and Down Beast 4-3

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - David Pacan scored his team leading 16th goal of the season but the Brampton Beast were defeated by the Newfoundland Growlers 4-3 on Sunday.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Newfoundland Growlers to the CAA Centre for the second last home game of 2018.

The Beast got the scoring started in the first with a goal in front of the net that was banged home by Jackson Leef. The hard-working forward fought through the traffic and tipped home the puck past the pads of Marino Culina at 5:49.

The Beast added to their lead with another goal from David Pacan. The big centre was able to tip home the shot from Chris Martenet to give the Beast a 2-0 lead 17:11.

The Beast retired to their dressing room up 2-0 after the first.

The Growlers controlled the second period and scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-2 lead over the Beast. Matt Bradley got the scoring started for the visiting side and was quickly followed by Ryan Moore, Scott Pooley and Josh Ketsner as all four Growlers beat Beast starter Jake Paterson in the middle frame.

Brampton retreated to their dressing room down 4-2 on the scoreboard but up in shots by a count of 23-18.

The third period saw Anthony Beauregard score a goal to make it a one-goal game in favour of Newfoundland. It was the Quebec native's fifth goal of the season and it made it 4-3 Newfoundland at 1:47.

The rest of the period was a frantic rush and flurry of chances but Culina stood tall in the crease and made the key stops as the Growlers defatead the Beast by a score of 4-3.

Jake Paterson made 21 saves and was credited with the loss for the Beast on Sunday afternoon. Culina made 37 stops and recorded the win.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Neugold (NFL) 2) Petgrave (BRA) 1) Pooley (NFL) The Beast finished the day scoreless on the power play. Newfoundland was one-for-three. The Beats are back in action Wednesday night at 7:15. The Worcester Railers are in town for a North division battle.

