Late Goal Stuns Thunder in Loss to Wings

Kalamazoo, MI - Wichita closed its three-game in three-city in three different state trip on Sunday, losing to Kalamazoo by the final of 3-2 at Wings Event Center.

Tyler Biggs scored with just under two minutes left in regulation that would hold up as the game-winner to stun the Thunder.

Cam Reid recorded his first of the year while Jeremy Beaudry netted his second of the season.

Reid got the scoring started at 9:21 of the first. Ralph Cuddemi fed a pass to Mark MacMillan through the slot. He made a nice play at the side of the net and Reid was able to get to the blue paint to poke it home. The Wings answered just 28 seconds later as Eric Kattelus beat Stuart Skinner off a face-off from the deep slot. Reid Gardiner made it 2-1 at 17:44 after receiving a nice pass from Kattelus through the slot.

After a scoreless second, Wichita was awarded a two-man advantage early in the third. Beaudry fired a one-timer past Jake Hildebrand that tied the game.

Biggs netted the game-winner at 18:12 when he came in off the rush, cut across the grain and beat Skinner back to the far side to make it 3-2. Skinner was lifted the very next shift, but the Thunder couldn't sustain the pressure and lost the contest.

The Thunder power play connected once again, going 1-for-3 on the man advantage. Cuddemi recorded an assist to extend his point-streak to eight games. Iacobellis added an assist to extend his point-streak to eight as well.

