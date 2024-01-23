Solar Bears Sign Veteran Forward Darik Angeli

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced they have agreed to terms with veteran forward Darik Angeli on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward has appeared in 420 ECHL regular season games for Manchester, Orlando, Tulsa, Norfolk, Rapid City, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Florida, scoring 295 points (114g-181a) over seven seasons from 2015-22. With the Solar Bears, Angeli tallied 20 points (10g-10a) in 36 games, and three assists in seven playoff games during the 2016-17 season.

Angeli, 33, led the Kansas City Mavericks in scoring during the 2021-22 season with 65 points, and was a part of the Florida Everblades team that won the Kelly Cup in that same season.

The Lakewood, CO native has also skated 15 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) during his career with Portland, Manitoba, and Tucson, scoring four points (1g-3a).

During the 2022-23 season, Angeli played 11 games in Austria, scoring five points (3g-2a) and 24 games in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) for Belfast, scoring 12 points (6g-6a) and racked up 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Angeli played collegiate hockey at Ohio State University. Over four seasons from 2011-15, he appeared in 128 games, scoring 45 points (25g-20a). In 117 United States Hockey League (USHL) games with Sioux City, Chicago, and Tri-City from 2009-2011, Angeli recorded 52 points (26g-26a).

Darik's sister Jordan is a former professional soccer player and played as a midfielder on the United States Women's National Team at the 2006 FIFA U-20 Women's World Championship. She is currently a TV analyst for the Colorado Rapids of Major Soccer League (MLS).

