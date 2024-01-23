Blades Auction off Specialty Panthers-Themed Jerseys with Proceeds Benefitting ARC

January 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Affiliation Night Jerseys this week! Starting Wednesday, January 24 at 10 AM, fans can bid on these special jerseys, with all net proceeds benefitting the Animal Refuge Center (ARC). To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 27 at 7:00 PM as the Everblades proudly wear these specialty Florida Panthers-themed jerseys during Affiliation Night, presented by Animal Refuge Center (ARC), at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

"This is the 6th year ARC has been a proud sponsor of the Florida Everblades. It had been an honor to partner with this beloved organization and watch them have so many successful seasons!" Top of FormBottom of Formstated Betty Hughes, Board Treasurer of ARC. "We appreciate the enthusiasm of their fans for bidding on the specialty team jerseys that help support ARC's mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and re-homing pets in need. We look for to a win this coming Saturday night and future partnerships with our local Everblades!"

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1

Affiliation Night #1

Will Reilly #4

Logan Lambdin #7

Andrew Fyten #12

Affiliation Night #16

Bobo Carpenter #19

Joe Pendenza #22

Chris Ordoobadi #26

Weiland Parrish #29

Affiliation Night #34

Cam Morrison #43

Everbabe #23

GROUP 2

Cole Moberg #2

Zach Uens #5

Brett Davis #8

Affiliation Night #13

Zach Tsekos #17

Oliver Chau #20

Wilmer Skoog #23

Sean Josling #27

Dennis Cesana #32

Jordan Sambrook #36

Nathan Staios #44

Everbabe #23

GROUP 3

Affiliation Night #6

Cam Darcy #11

Cam Hausinger #15

Mark Senden #18

Riese Zmolek #21

Kyle Neuber #24

Stantislav Demin #28

Cam Johnson #33

Evan Nause #55

Swampee #00

Everbabe #23

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m on Saturday, January 27. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m on Saturday, January 27. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m on Sunday, January 28. Unless specified by the winner, the player will autograph the jerseys. All winners will be contacted when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

Join us for the Everblades' next home game on Wednesday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m against the Adirondack Thunder, featuring our hump day deals, which consist of $3 beers and $3 hotdogs all night long! We'll see you there!

JOIN THE FUN

The 2023-24 season ticket plans are on sale now! Become a Blades 365 Member for the 2023-24 season and enjoy incredible savings and benefits! To view the Blades 365 Membership savings, benefits, and options click HERE.

Group Packages are available for a group of 10 or more! Everblades put FUN in FUNdraising! There is no handling of money or tickets and no limit to the amount of money your group can make with the Everblades' easy-to-run online Fundraiser! For more information, or to reserve a Fundraiser Night at an Everblades regular season home game, call or text (239) 948-7825.

Grab the newest and hottest Everblades merchandise by checking out the entire collection that is available online by visiting shop.floridaeverblades.com or at the Hertz Arena Pro Shop!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM, or online at espnswfl.com or everblades.mixlr.com. Stay up to date by following the Blades on social media with all the latest news, scores, and promotions on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Twitter.

The Florida Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Florida Panthers and the AHL's Charlotte Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.