ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 23, 2024:
Atlanta:
Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Brett Budgell, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve
Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)
Maine:
Add Jason Horvath, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Darik Angeli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
Rapid City:
Add Simon Boyko, F signed contract, added to active roster
Reading:
Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Delete Brandon Estes, D loaned to Tucson
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Ty Smilanic, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wichita:
Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
