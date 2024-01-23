ECHL Transactions - January 23

January 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 23, 2024:

Atlanta:

Add Dylan Carabia, D activated from reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Brett Budgell, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Robbie Stucker, D placed on reserve

Delete Maxim Cajkovic, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/20)

Maine:

Add Jason Horvath, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Darik Angeli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trevor Thurston, D activated from reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson MacKinnon, F placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

Rapid City:

Add Simon Boyko, F signed contract, added to active roster

Reading:

Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Parker Gahagen, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Delete Brandon Estes, D loaned to Tucson

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Ty Smilanic, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wichita:

Delete Gannon Laroque, D recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.