Americans Weekly
January 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series this week in Independence, Missouri, against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen is 2-5-0 against KC in seven games this season. Game 1 is Wednesday night at 7:05 PM CST from the Cable Dahmer Arena.
Last Week's Record: 0-1
Overall record: 17-20-1-0
Last Week's Results:
Monday, January 15th
Tulsa 5 at Allen 3, Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, January 24, @ Kansas City
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 26, @ Kansas City
Time: 7:35 PM CST
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 27, @ Kansas City
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Cable Dahmer Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (17) Colby McAuley
Assists - (28) Hank Crone
Points - (42) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (9) Colby McAuley
Power Play Assists - (16) Kris Myllari
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert, Gavin Gould and Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others
Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray
First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone and Grant Hebert
Insurance Goals - (3) Easton Brodzinski
Penalty Minutes - (86) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+17) Blake Murray
Shots on Goal - (96) Colby McAuley
Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen
Goals against average (2.97) Leevi Merilainen
Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen
Americans Notables:
- Allen is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Allen is 2-5-0 against Kansas City this season.
- Colby McAuley is tied for the league lead with nine power goals.
- Allen is averaging 16.50 penalty minutes per game.
- The Americans are 2-1 in overtime games.
- Hank Crone has a 18-game point streak
- Allen is 12-5-1 when scoring first.
- Allen is averaging 3.53 goals per game.
- Hank Crone is eighth in the ECHL in scoring with 42 points.
- Kris Myllari is tied for the league lead with 16 power play assists.
- Hank Crone is seventh overall in the ECHL with 28 assists.
