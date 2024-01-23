Americans Weekly

Allen Americans face off with the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavericks) Allen Americans face off with the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavericks)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a three-game series this week in Independence, Missouri, against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen is 2-5-0 against KC in seven games this season. Game 1 is Wednesday night at 7:05 PM CST from the Cable Dahmer Arena.

Last Week's Record: 0-1

Overall record: 17-20-1-0

Last Week's Results:

Monday, January 15th

Tulsa 5 at Allen 3, Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, January 24, @ Kansas City

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, January 26, @ Kansas City

Time: 7:35 PM CST

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 27, @ Kansas City

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Cable Dahmer Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (17) Colby McAuley

Assists - (28) Hank Crone

Points - (42) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (9) Colby McAuley

Power Play Assists - (16) Kris Myllari

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Philippe Daoust, Grant Hebert, Gavin Gould and Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Grant Hebert and four others

Game Winning Goals - (3) Blake Murray

First Goal - (3) Colby McAuley, Hank Crone and Grant Hebert

Insurance Goals - (3) Easton Brodzinski

Penalty Minutes - (86) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+17) Blake Murray

Shots on Goal - (96) Colby McAuley

Save Percentage - (0.926) Leevi Merilainen

Goals against average (2.97) Leevi Merilainen

Goalie Wins - (9) Leevi Merilainen

Americans Notables:

- Allen is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

- Allen is 2-5-0 against Kansas City this season.

- Colby McAuley is tied for the league lead with nine power goals.

- Allen is averaging 16.50 penalty minutes per game.

- The Americans are 2-1 in overtime games.

- Hank Crone has a 18-game point streak

- Allen is 12-5-1 when scoring first.

- Allen is averaging 3.53 goals per game.

- Hank Crone is eighth in the ECHL in scoring with 42 points.

- Kris Myllari is tied for the league lead with 16 power play assists.

- Hank Crone is seventh overall in the ECHL with 28 assists.

