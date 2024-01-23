K-Wings Host Momentous Alzheimer's Awareness Game Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are excited to make history once again, as their elite Cause Game lineup continues Sunday at 3 p.m. EST with the organization's first Alzheimer's Awareness Game, presented by Bronson Healthcare.

Alzheimer's impacts more than 6 million people, and Kalamazoo is ecstatic to be at the forefront of Professional Hockey's fight to increase understanding, diagnosis and support for memory loss.

"This game is very near and dear to my heart, as my family is impacted by Alzheimer's," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings general manager and governor. "My mother is currently living with Alzheimer's, and this disease is prominent inside the Kalamazoo community. With the support of Bronson Health, we are proud to raise awareness and support everyone whom the Alzheimer's disease touches via this game."

Alzheimer's is currently ranked as the seventh leading cause of death in the United States and is the most common cause of dementia among older adults.

Sunday marks a pilar moment of support for all Alzheimer's patients, families and caregivers - while equipping fans with the knowledge base of early detection signs and assets in the local community.

The first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of K-Wings fuzzy socks, and there will be a postgame skate with the players immediately following the game (*$5 skate rentals available). Click HERE to secure your tickets!

Upcoming Cause Game Lineup at Wings Event Center

Jan. 26: First Responders Night, presented by Summit Fire Protection, at 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: Alzheimer's Awareness, presented by Bronson, at 3 p.m.

Feb. 2: Black Heritage Celebration at 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Hockey for Her, presented by Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan at 7 p.m.

Feb. 10: Pink Ice, presented by Bronson, at 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo is back in action Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Fort Wayne Komets (19-16-1-2) for First Responders Night and $3 Friday at Wings Event Center.

