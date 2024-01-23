Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the ECHL expanded to Bloomington, Illinois, for the the 2024-25 season; Major League Rugby added an expansion team in Charlotte called Anthem Rugby Carolina for this season; and United Soccer League Championship franchise Las Vegas Lights FC welcomed former Major League Baseball star Jose Bautista as its new principal owner. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Southern Professional Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, United States Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, American Ultimate Disc League, United Soccer League Championship, National Women's Soccer League, Canadian Premier League, United Football League, Canadian Football League, National Lacrosse League, and NBA G League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Bloomington, Illinois for admittance into the League, of which, the City of Bloomington will be confirming the negotiated lease on January 22. The team, which will begin play in the 2024-25 season, will be owned by Hallett Sports and Entertainment, which also owns and operates the Indy Fuel and newly expanded Fishers Freight football team as part of the Indoor Football League. "The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Bloomington, Illinois into the League and rejuvenate professional hockey in the market as the League's 30th Member," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Bloomington is a natural geographical rival for our teams in the Central Division, and Hallett Sports has shown a commitment to the communities they serve in growing the game and fan experience, which makes puck drop in 2024-25 very exciting for next season"

Bloomington professional hockey

Fans at the Savannah Ghost Pirates v Florida Everblades game on January 21 were treated to a goalie fight between Michael McNiven (SAV) Cam Johnson (FLA )with less than 3 seconds remaining in the game.

American Hockey League

Abbotsford Canucks Forward Arshdeep Bains joined the guys and talked about his season, development and going to the AHL All Star Game.

Southern Professional Hockey League

Week 13 Goals

Professional Women's Hockey League

PWHL Hype Reel January 2024

PWHL Minnesota players talk about their biggest surprises of the season.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - January 8-14, 2024

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

United States Hockey League

USHL Goals Of The Week

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The QMJHL Plays of the Week

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby (MLR), which represents the highest level of rugby competition in North America, is pleased to officially announce the awarding of an expansion team to Charlotte, N.C. that will join competition for the 2024 season. Anthem Rugby Carolina (RC) will play its home matches at American Legion Memorial Stadium. This new club is the result of an innovative, comprehensive partnership between the league, World Rugby and USA Rugby, and it represents a significant investment in the growth and development of the game in the U.S. Charlotte was selected because of the vibrant rugby culture that already exists in the community, as well as the existing infrastructure in place from USA Rugby. Anthem RC, through the relationship with World Rugby and USA Rugby, is focused on enhancing the development pipeline for American players and the USA Eagles, the national men's rugby team of the U.S, in advance of qualifying for the 2031 Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation - the premier women's volleyball league in North America - has announced a multi-year agreement with Bally Live and Stadium as official broadcast partners of the League. "This unique agreement will allow us to broaden the exposure of Pro Volleyball Federation and its teams," boasted Pro Volleyball Federation co-founder Dave Whinham. "With the broadcast of matches along with in-studio and digital exposure, we can more effectively showcase the stories of our amazing athletes."

Bally Live will broadcast a majority of the live matches free on the Bally Live App during the 2024 inaugural season - with a minimum of 40 matches slated for the platform. Stadium will broadcast a "Match of the Week" live across its app, website, and OTT partners - with 20 matches slated for this coming year. These matches will also be simulcast on Bally Live.

The Columbus Fury of Pro Volleyball Federation has added former Puerto Rican National Team coach, Carlos Cardona as an assistant coach. A native of Argentina, Cardona will bring support and leadership, as well as 43 years of volleyball coaching experience, to the team as he assists Head Coach Ángel Pérez in the coaching duties for the Fury. "Carlos brings over 30 years of experience at the highest level of professional volleyball," explained head coach Ángel Pérez. "His resume speaks for itself. He has coached in multiple leagues around the world and has been successful in each of his roles. He is a brilliant mind of the sport, very analytical, and we are lucky to have him as part of the Fury staff."

The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team in the newly-established Professional Volleyball Federation, has traded outside hitter Lindsey Vander Weide to the San Diego Mojo for a second round pick in the 2024 U.S. College Player Draft. The Supernovas will now have two selections in the second round of the 2024 U.S. College Player Draft that will take place prior to the start of next year's Pro Volleyball Federation season. With five rounds in the draft, Omaha now has six total selections for next season's draft.

American Ultimate Disc League

WHAT a grab! The 10 toughest catches from the 2023 season

SOCCER

United Soccer League Championship

Las Vegas Lights FC welcomed decorated former Major League Baseball star Jose Bautista as its new principal owner, immediately elevating its profile within the exploding pro sports landscape in Las Vegas. As primary investor, Bautista will assume the role of chairman and governor of the club ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season kickoff in March. "Las Vegas is the place to be and has emerged as a big professional sports town, and I will do everything I can to push this club forward," said Las Vegas Lights principal owner José Bautista. "As a soccer fan and former professional athlete, I am excited to be involved with the world's game, Since my retirement from professional baseball, I have witnessed the incredible growth of soccer in the United States, and I look forward to sharing my love of sports with the Las Vegas soccer community."

The United Soccer League (USL) announced the sale of Las Vegas Lights FC to decorated former Major League Baseball star José Bautista. As primary investor, Bautista will assume the role of chairman and governor of the club.

National Women's Soccer League

The Chicago Red Stars have signed Mallory Swanson to a historic long-term contract, making it the most lucrative agreement in the history of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) seeing the forward signed with the Red Stars through 2028. Swanson joined the Red Stars in 2021 from Sky Blue FC (now New Jersey/New York Gotham FC). Since then, the Colorado native has led the team in goals scored (18) and assists (10) and made 51 appearances with 47 starts across all competitions with the Red Stars.

The Attacking Third crew react to Sam Mewis' retirement decision.

North Carolina Courage head coach Sean Nahas joins Attacking Third to talk about his high expectations heading into 2024.

Susannah Collins and Charlie Davies meet up with 3x NWSL Shield Winner, 3x NWSL Coach of the Year, and current Seattle Reign coach Laura Harvey at the coaches convention. She reflects on the team's loss to Gotham FC in last year's final, what she expects from her team in the upcoming NWSL campaign, her future at Seattle, and her belief that the NWSL is still the top league for women's soccer. And finally, a discussion about the future of the USWNT and the depth of talent, and who her coaching inspirations are.

The Attacking Third crew react to Sam Mewis' retirement decision.

Canadian Premier League

Introducing the 2024 Canadian Premier League home openers!

United Soccer League One

The United Soccer League announced it has awarded a USL League One franchise to Naples, located in Southwest Florida. USL Naples will begin play in 2025, led by a world-class ownership group with decades of experience in the global sports industry and investments in North American and European sports leagues. The team will call the Paradise Coast Sports Complex home. "In creating a winning plan for USL Naples, we've consulted with advisors and investors to bring the highest quality of professional soccer with a family-friendly environment to the region," said USL Naples CEO Roberto Moreno. "We are committed to growing with the local community, so that our players become a source of pride and inspiration for our friends and neighbors."

United Soccer League announces USL Naples as new expansion club for 2025

Major Arena Soccer League

With the assist on this Drew Ruggles goal, San Diego Sockers Kraig Chiles becomes the 5th player in MASL history to reach the 400 point mark.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Anthony Becht is back as the St. Louis Battlehawks' head coach in the UFL. He talks about the merger, the Battlehawks roster and what's to come this year.

Canadian Football League

Chris Jones speaks on the Edmonton Elks quarterback room and Tre Ford's role following the signing of McLeod-Bethel Thompson, grades the Edmonton Elks 2023 season, and speaks on what the team is looking forward to in 2024.

Arena Football League

The Arena Football League (AFL) announced a groundbreaking partnership with American 7s Football League® (A7FL) to develop the next generation of football stars and increase the overall depth of talent across both leagues. The AFL - known for its 8-on-8 indoor tackle football league - and the A7FL - which operates a unique 7-on-7 format with no helmets and no pads in a tackle football league - will enable athletes to seamlessly transition between leagues.

For example, if AFL teams need to add more depth and bolster their rosters, they will be able to bring on talented players from A7FL to add reinforcements. "This unprecedented partnership with A7FL enables us to leverage our collective resources to deliver a premium product on the field while also creating a new competitive model for the pro football landscape," AFL Commissioner Lee Hutton said. "Through this collaboration, we'll be in position to discover new talent, mold rising stars into superstars and help more players unlock their full athletic potential."

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Georgia Swarm faced off against the Toronto Rock, resulting in a 9-12 defeat for the Swarm. Despite the loss in Toronto, the game was marked by significant milestones and standout performances. Lyle Thompson, a key player for the Swarm, reached a historic milestone by scoring his 300th career goal, becoming the third indigenous player to achieve this feat. Additionally, Andrew Kew notched his 100th goal, showcasing the offensive prowess of the Swarm. Bryan Cole also celebrated a milestone, playing his 100th NLL game.

Here are those highlights

NLL Week 7: Top 5 Plays

NLL Burning Take

Premier Lacrosse League

The Denver Outlaws have hired Jeremy Boltus as an assistant coach. Boltus was an All-American at Army (2011), ranking third all-time in program history with 214 points. His professional lacrosse career included time with four teams (Hamilton, Charlotte, Denver, and Rochester), 155 points, and an MLL All-Star Game MVP award in 2015. Boltus served as an assistant coach for three years for the Dallas Rattlers and Connecticut Hammerheads. "I could not be more excited and thankful for the opportunity to reunite with Coach Soudan, Coach Monte, and the Denver Outlaws. We look forward to building on the winning tradition of this great organization," said Boltus.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

BACK TO BACK! After another awesome stretch during which he averaged 25.3 PTS, 8.0 AST, and 2.7 STL per game in a perfect 3-0 week, Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Alondes Williams is once again G League Player of the Week!

The Manimal is making an impact in Mexico City! Catch up with NBA veteran Kenneth Faried as he talks about his role as a mentor for the Capitanes while still producing at a high level.

Women's National Basketball Association

The Phoenix Mercury announced that veteran coaches Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner have joined head coach Nate Tibbetts' staff as assistant coaches. Vogel joins the Mercury from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay where she spent 11 seasons on the sidelines for the women's basketball program, including two seasons as associate head coach. During her time, she helped lead Green Bay to four NCAA Tournament appearances, six Horizon League regular-season titles and four Horizon League Tournament titles. Her coaching experience also includes serving as an assistant coach at St. Cloud State (2010-13), Minnesota State Mankato (2009) and St. Peter High School (2009). A Saint Peter, Minnesota native, Vogel was a standout player at South Dakota State University (2003-07), where she started all 120 contests during her four-year career and finished second all-time on the Jackrabbits' scoring list and third in three-point field goals. She was drafted 19th overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2007 WNBA Draft.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Ottawa BlackJacks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the promotion of James Derouin to the dual role of General Manager and Head Coach for the Ottawa BlackJacks. Jevohn Shepherd has been re-signed to continue his role as the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the club. Shepherd assumed the positions of General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Ottawa BlackJacks on February 25, 2022, following one season as the General Manager with the club. After guiding the BlackJacks to a franchise-best 12 wins in 2023, including an eight-game win streak - the second longest in league history, Derouin is set to assume increased responsibilities in 2024. He will lead the development of a comprehensive strategy for the team's basketball operations, with duties extending to players and personnel recruitment in preparation for the BlackJacks' fifth CEBL season. Collaborating closely with Shepherd, Derouin will also continue his tenure as the team's head coach for the third consecutive season.

BASEBALL

Appalachian League

Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Caleb Mills will be the general manager of the Kingsport Axmen. Mills spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Smokies as Food & Beverage concessions manager. A Pound, Va., native, Mills attended Alice Lloyd College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management. Mills also played three seasons as an outfielder for Alice Lloyd. Caleb is married to his wife, Megan, and they have one son, Daniel. "I am pleased to announce Caleb as our new general manager of the Axmen," added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Caleb has been with Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies for many years. He has been a tremendous asset, and I am pleased to have him join the Axmen franchise. We are eager for Axmen fans and the community to get to know Caleb. We are very excited to give him the keys to the franchise."

Cape Cod League

John Castleberry has officially been elected the Commissioner of the Cape Cod Baseball League (Cape League). Castleberry is the 14th Commissioner in the history of the Cape League, succeeding Eric Zmuda who served as Commissioner of the Cape League from 2019 through 2023. "I'm excited about the opportunity to work alongside our 10 franchises to maintain a strong on-field product and further develop the Cape League's reputation as the best collegiate summer league in the country, as we build towards a strong future," said Castleberry. "The Cape League is where I got my start in the baseball industry and has remained a passion throughout my life, taking on the role of Commissioner is an honor."

