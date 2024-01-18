Kingsport Axmen Name Caleb Mills General Manager

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Caleb Mills will be the general manager of the Kingsport Axmen.

Mills spent the previous three seasons with the Tennessee Smokies as Food & Beverage concessions manager. A Pound, Va., native, Mills attended Alice Lloyd College where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management. Mills also played three seasons as an outfielder for Alice Lloyd. Caleb is married to his wife, Megan, and they have one son, Daniel.

"I am pleased to announce Caleb as our new general manager of the Axmen," added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Caleb has been with Boyd Sports and the Tennessee Smokies for many years. He has been a tremendous asset, and I am pleased to have him join the Axmen franchise. We are eager for Axmen fans and the community to get to know Caleb. We are very excited to give him the keys to the franchise."

"I am excited for this next chapter in my career working in the Appalachian League," said Mills. "I want to extend a huge thank you to Boyd Sports for giving me this opportunity, and look forward to seeing where it takes our family. I have been in and around the Kingsport area nearly my whole life and look forward to helping it grow through Axmen baseball. I look forward to seeing everyone come out to Hunter Wright Stadium this upcoming 2024 season. Go Axmen!"

The Axmen begin their 2024 home schedule June 7 against Tri-City Baseball.

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

