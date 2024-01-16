ECHL Approves Expansion Membership for Bloomington, Illinois

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the expansion application of Bloomington, Illinois for admittance into the League, of which, the City of Bloomington will be confirming the negotiated lease on January 22.

The team, which will begin play in the 2024-25 season, will be owned by Hallett Sports and Entertainment, which also owns and operates the Indy Fuel and newly expanded Fishers Freight football team as part of the Indoor Football League.

"The ECHL is thrilled to welcome Bloomington, Illinois into the League and rejuvenate professional hockey in the market as the League's 30th Member," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "Bloomington is a natural geographical rival for our teams in the Central Division, and Hallett Sports has shown a commitment to the communities they serve in growing the game and fan experience, which makes puck drop in 2024-25 very exciting for next season"

"I am extremely excited to bring professional hockey to Bloomington and watch the sport as well as the community grow through this expansion." said Fuel Owner & Chairman Jim Hallett. "I am honored to be part of this group helping expand the growth of ECHL hockey throughout North America and bring a positive sporting experience to the city of Bloomington."

The Bloomington team will play at Grossinger Motors Arena, which opened in 2006 and is currently owned by the city of Bloomington. More information, including where and how to sign up for tickets will come later this month at a press conference at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, January 24 at 10:30 a.m.

