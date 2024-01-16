ECHL Transactions - January 16
January 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 16, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Steven Leonard, F
Newfoundland:
Terry Ryan, F [1/15]
Rapid City:
Grayson Valente, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Ryan Orgel, D loaned to Syracuse
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica
Allen:
Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Belleville
Idaho:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas
Indy:
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley [1/15]
Maine:
Add Adam Mechura, F assigned by Providence
Delete Darien Kielb, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Newfoundland:
Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL) [1/15]
Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15) [1/15]
Reading:
Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
