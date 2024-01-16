ECHL Transactions - January 16

January 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 16, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Steven Leonard, F

Newfoundland:

Terry Ryan, F [1/15]

Rapid City:

Grayson Valente, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Ryan Orgel, D loaned to Syracuse

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled by Utica

Allen:

Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Belleville

Idaho:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Delete Bryan Thomson, G recalled by Texas

Indy:

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Add Peyton Jones, G returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Ryan Jones, D recalled by Coachella Valley [1/15]

Maine:

Add Adam Mechura, F assigned by Providence

Delete Darien Kielb, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Newfoundland:

Delete Jonny Tychonick, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL) [1/15]

Delete James Melindy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/15) [1/15]

Reading:

Add Kurt Gosselin, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.