Bryan Thomson Loaned to AHL's Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Bryan Thomson has been recalled by the Texas Stars from his loan assignment in Idaho.

Thomson, 21, has appeared in 18 games for Idaho this season posting a (9-6-2) record with a 3.00 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. The Moose Jaw, SK native signed a two-year AHL contract with the Stars on Jul. 27, 2023 after spending parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The Steelheads currently have eight players called up to the AHL; Bryan Thomson (Texas), Jake Murray (Texas), Keaton Mastrodonato (Texas), Dawson Barteaux (Manitoba), Patrick Kudla (Syracuse), Cody Haiskanen (Ontario), Mark Rassell (Calgary), and Dylan Wells (Tucson).

Idaho travels to Rapid City for games Friday and Saturday with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. (MT).

