Off-Ice Official Pat McKeown Retiring After 43 Years

GLENS FALLS - The ECHL, ECHL Off-Ice Officials and the Adirondack Thunder are pleased to announce that after 43 years, Off-Ice Official, Patrick McKeown has announced his retirement. His final game will take place on Saturday, January 27 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, NY as the Adirondack Thunder host the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

McKeown has selected his off-ice crew for this game and made his debut in 1981 at the RPI Field House. During his career, McKeown worked games for the NCAA, AHL, NHL and the ECHL. Also known by other off-ice officials as the "RAT Judge" from his many years of working games at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY, McKeown has compiled over 2,000 regular season games along with several playoff and final games. He always has a calm demeanor, a great presence in the game and a real understanding of the game.

