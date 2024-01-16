Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 16
January 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
The Oilers went 1-1-0-0 in two games hosting the Iowa Heartlanders last week before starting off this week with 5-3 road win over Allen, placing Tulsa above .500 at season's mid-way mark
OVERALL RECORD: 17-16-3-0 (37 points, Third in Mountain Division)
LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0 (1-0-0-0 to start week)
FAST FACTS
- Eddie Matsushima has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last six games
. Jared Power scored in his first game as on Oiler on Jan. 15
. Eddie Matsushima scored his fifth career overtime goal on Jan. 13 vs IA
. Dante Sheriff recorded his first career game-winning goal on Jan. 15
. Jarod Hilderman recorded his first goal of the season on Jan. 15, also adding one assist
. Kyle Crnkovic has three assists in his last two games
. Julian Junca is on a three-game winning streak, recording 87 saves on 94 shots (.925 save percentage)
. Duggie Lagrone has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games
. Alec Butcher has six points (2G, 4A) in his last seven games
. Yaroslav Yevdokimov has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)
. Bair Gendunov scored on his first shot as an Oiler (Jan. 12)
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers have scored the first goal in three-straight games
. Jan. 13's overtime win snapped a streak of five consecutive losses in 1-goal games
. The Oilers are 12-1-3-0 when scoring four or more goals
. The Oilers are 9-2-2-0 when leading after one period
. Tulsa is 16-7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals
. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (12-0-2-0)
. The Oilers average 35.89 shots per game, ranking second in the league
. The Oilers are 7-0-1-0 when leading after one period at home
. Tulsa is 1-0-1-0 when being outshot on the road
. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when outshooting their opponent at home
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Jan. 12 - BOK Center - Iowa Hertlanders
- Oilers lost 3-2
- Heartlanders outshot Tulsa 37-26
- Bair Gendunov scored his first goal for the team on his first shot
- Alec Butcher reached a five-game point streak with a goal
- Oilers went 0/1 on the power play and Iowa went 0/2
Friday, Jan. 13 - BOK Center - Iowa Heartlanders
- Oilers won 2-1 in overtime
- Heartlanders outshot Tulsa 34-31
. Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored the Oilers lone regulation goal
- Duggie Lagrone's assist on Yevdokimov's goal put him at a four-game point streak
- Eddie Matsushima scored his first OTG of the season, the fifth of his career
- Julian Junca stopped 33 of 34 Iowa chances
. Oilers went 0/2 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill
THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)
Monday, Jan. 15- CUTX Event Center - Allen Americans - 1:10 p.m CT
- Oilers won 5-3
. The win was the first on the season at CUTX Event Center
- The Oilers outshot Allen 38-36
. Julian Junca won his third-straight start
- Dante Sheriff scored his first career game-winning goal
- Jared Power scored in his first game as an Oiler
- Eddie Matsushima's empty-net goal gives him five goals in six games since returning from injury
. All eight of the game's goals came in the final 23:44 seconds of action
. Jarod Hilderman scored his first goal of the season and his second two-point game on the campaign (1G, 1A)
- Tulsa went 2/4 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill
Friday, Jan.19 at Wichita- INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)
POINTS: 28 - Kyle Crnkovic
GOALS: 14- Tyler Poulsen
ASSISTS: 20 - Kyle Crnkovic
PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Mike McKee, Duggie Lagrone
PIMS: 38 - Mike McKee, Kylor Wall
PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher, Yaroslav Yevdokimov
SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 3 - Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 98 - Tyler Poulsen
WINS: 9 - Julian Junca
GAA: 2.63 - Julian Junca
SAVE %: .903- Julian Junca
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/113 (16.8%) (23rd)
Last Week -2/7 (28.57%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall - 91/116 (78.4%) (15th)
Last Week - 7/8 (84.6%)
