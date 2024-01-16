Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - January 16

The Oilers went 1-1-0-0 in two games hosting the Iowa Heartlanders last week before starting off this week with 5-3 road win over Allen, placing Tulsa above .500 at season's mid-way mark

OVERALL RECORD: 17-16-3-0 (37 points, Third in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0 (1-0-0-0 to start week)

FAST FACTS

- Eddie Matsushima has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last six games

. Jared Power scored in his first game as on Oiler on Jan. 15

. Eddie Matsushima scored his fifth career overtime goal on Jan. 13 vs IA

. Dante Sheriff recorded his first career game-winning goal on Jan. 15

. Jarod Hilderman recorded his first goal of the season on Jan. 15, also adding one assist

. Kyle Crnkovic has three assists in his last two games

. Julian Junca is on a three-game winning streak, recording 87 saves on 94 shots (.925 save percentage)

. Duggie Lagrone has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games

. Alec Butcher has six points (2G, 4A) in his last seven games

. Yaroslav Yevdokimov has points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A)

. Bair Gendunov scored on his first shot as an Oiler (Jan. 12)

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers have scored the first goal in three-straight games

. Jan. 13's overtime win snapped a streak of five consecutive losses in 1-goal games

. The Oilers are 12-1-3-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers are 9-2-2-0 when leading after one period

. Tulsa is 16-7-3-0 when scoring three or more goals

. Tulsa has not lost in regulation when leading after two periods (12-0-2-0)

. The Oilers average 35.89 shots per game, ranking second in the league

. The Oilers are 7-0-1-0 when leading after one period at home

. Tulsa is 1-0-1-0 when being outshot on the road

. The Oilers are 8-2-2-0 when outshooting their opponent at home

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 12 - BOK Center - Iowa Hertlanders

- Oilers lost 3-2

- Heartlanders outshot Tulsa 37-26

- Bair Gendunov scored his first goal for the team on his first shot

- Alec Butcher reached a five-game point streak with a goal

- Oilers went 0/1 on the power play and Iowa went 0/2

Friday, Jan. 13 - BOK Center - Iowa Heartlanders

- Oilers won 2-1 in overtime

- Heartlanders outshot Tulsa 34-31

. Yaroslav Yevdokimov scored the Oilers lone regulation goal

- Duggie Lagrone's assist on Yevdokimov's goal put him at a four-game point streak

- Eddie Matsushima scored his first OTG of the season, the fifth of his career

- Julian Junca stopped 33 of 34 Iowa chances

. Oilers went 0/2 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times CT)

Monday, Jan. 15- CUTX Event Center - Allen Americans - 1:10 p.m CT

- Oilers won 5-3

. The win was the first on the season at CUTX Event Center

- The Oilers outshot Allen 38-36

. Julian Junca won his third-straight start

- Dante Sheriff scored his first career game-winning goal

- Jared Power scored in his first game as an Oiler

- Eddie Matsushima's empty-net goal gives him five goals in six games since returning from injury

. All eight of the game's goals came in the final 23:44 seconds of action

. Jarod Hilderman scored his first goal of the season and his second two-point game on the campaign (1G, 1A)

- Tulsa went 2/4 on the power play and 1/2 on the penalty kill

Friday, Jan.19 at Wichita- INTRUST Bank Arena - 7:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS (Active)

POINTS: 28 - Kyle Crnkovic

GOALS: 14- Tyler Poulsen

ASSISTS: 20 - Kyle Crnkovic

PLUS/MINUS: +14 - Mike McKee, Duggie Lagrone

PIMS: 38 - Mike McKee, Kylor Wall

PP GOALS: 2 - Dante Sheriff, Alec Butcher, Yaroslav Yevdokimov

SH GOALS: 1 - Michael Farren, Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 3 - Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 98 - Tyler Poulsen

WINS: 9 - Julian Junca

GAA: 2.63 - Julian Junca

SAVE %: .903- Julian Junca

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/113 (16.8%) (23rd)

Last Week -2/7 (28.57%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 91/116 (78.4%) (15th)

Last Week - 7/8 (84.6%)

