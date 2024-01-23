Rush Agree to Terms with Simon Boyko

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Monday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Simon Boyko has agreed to terms with the Rush.

Boyko has 37 points in 30 games with the SPHL's Fayetteville Marksmen this season (18g, 19a). He is a first-full-season pro after finishing up his college career with Aurora University last season. He made his ECHL debut in a five-game stint with the Norfolk Admirals last year.

Prior to his stint with Aurora, Boyko was an NCAA division-I prospect with the University of Vermont. The 24-year-old, Mississauga, Ontario-native, also logged back-to-back 40-plus point seasons with the AJHL's Brooks Bandits in his junior career.

Rapid City heads west to face off with Utah this week starting on Wednesday. Boyko is expected to be available to play as soon as Wednesday's contest.

