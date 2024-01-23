Mariners Bring Back Jason Horvath

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added to their blue line on Wednesday, bringing back another familiar face with the signing of defenseman Jason Horvath. A Mariner in the 2021-22 season, Horvath was most recently playing for Gyergyói HK in Romania.

Horvath, 23-years-old, made his professional debut in 2021-22 with the Mariners. He skated in 37 games for Maine, scored one goal and adding 12 assists in his rookie campaign. He was dealt to the Wheeling Nailers the following summer in the trade that brought forward Tim Doherty to Maine.

Last season, Horvath signed with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and appeared in 16 games, with one goal and five assists before being moved again to the Rapid City Rush. There, he appeared in 10 games, recording three assists. He has been playing in Romania in 2023-24.

Prior to turning pro, the Russell, ON native spent four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League - two seasons for the Shawinigan Cataractes, and two for the Halifax Mooseheads where we was an alternate captain in his final year.

The Mariners have three games this weekend, starting Friday on the road at Trois-Rivieres at 7 PM. They're back home for a pair of games on Saturday and Sunday against the Newfoundland Growlers, beginning with "Throwback Night" on January 27th at 6 PM. All tickets are $8 and there will be appearances by both AHL and ECHL Mariners alumni. Sunday is Women in Sports Day, presented by Nissan, featuring a pregame panel and a postgame open skate

