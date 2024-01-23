Thunder Weekly, January 23, 2024

January 23, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played just one game last weekend at home on Friday against Tulsa. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 19

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-0 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, January 26

Wichita at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, January 27

Wichita at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, January 28

Wichita at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:40 p.m. with Toyota Pregame Show. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on your smart phone with the Mixlr App The Sin Bin**

WICHITA

HOME: 9-10-1-0

AWAY: 3-10-4-0

OVERALL: 12-20-5-0

Last 10: 2-7-1-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: 7th, Mountain Division, 29 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 20

Assists: Bates, 24

Points: Bates, 44

+/-: Kuzmeski, +9

PIM: Masella, 70

BACK AT IT - Wichita played a light schedule last week. After going three-straight weekends playing three-in-three's, the Thunder played one game last Friday against Tulsa. Over the next two weeks, Wichita will play three-in-three beginning this weekend with a trip to South Carolina.

MAKI - Eetu Makiniemi was loaned to the Thunder last week and played on Friday night. He was outstanding despite suffering the loss. Makiniemi made 34 saves and was named the game's third star. He lowered his goals-against to 3.39 and save percentage to .907. The Finnish native has made at least 30 saves in all three starts in a Thunder uniform. He was recalled on Sunday to the Barracuda.

DICKY - Jay Dickman has been terrific on the power play this year. He is tied for first with nine power play goals. The Minnesota native has three points in his last three games. He needs 10 goals to equal his career-high that he set last season with 26.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates was held off the scoresheet on Friday, but he remains tied for second in the league with 44 points. Bates is tied for fourth in the league with 20 goals.

GOIN' EAST - Wichita will play its first opponent outside of the Western Conference this week. The Thunder have only played five games outside of the Mountain Division. Wichita is 4-0-1 against the Central Division, but 8-20-4 against the Mountain.

FOUR OR MORE - The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 11-3-1. When Wichita scores three or less, the team is 1-17-4.

SPECIAL - One bright spot for the Thunder continues to be the team's power play. Wichita heads on the road for the first time since New Year's Eve and sits in fourth place in that category on the power play, going 16-for-59 (27.1%). Overall, The Thunder are 32-for-127, good for 25.2%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for sixth with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 23 minor penalties and fourth among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with six major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for sixth with five majors...Ryan Finnegan is second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-3 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 9-2-2 when leading after two...

