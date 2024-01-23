Thunder Hosting First-Ever Candle-Making Event on February 6

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today a special candle-making event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 6 at Lola Candle Co.

The cost for the event is $30 per person and includes a chance to make a candle with your favorite Thunder players. Payment will be taken upon entry at the event.

There is extra parking in the back of the building. Lola Candle Co. is located at 1029 W. Douglas Ave.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP on our Facebook event page.

Wichita begins a three-game series this Friday in South Carolina against the Stingrays.

