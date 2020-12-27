Solar Bears Sign Forward Scott Conway

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed forward Scott Conway to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Conway, 25, enters his second season of professional hockey after playing the 2019-20 campaign under contract to the AHL's Providence Bruins, where he recorded five points (3g-2a) and two penalty minutes in 13 games. Conway was also loaned to the Atlanta Gladiators, where he tallied 33 points (17g-16a) and 16 penalty minutes in 39 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward played four seasons of college hockey split between Providence College and Penn State University, collecting 101 points (50g-51a) and 167 penalty minutes in 153 games. As a freshman with the Nittany Lions in 2014-15, Conway garnered a selection to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team.

Conway enjoyed a productive junior career, leading the BCHL in scoring with the Penticton Vees in 2015-16 with 116 points (56g-50a) in 56 games and was named a BCHL First-Team All-Star. Conway also won the USHL's Clark Cup championship with the Indiana Ice in 2013-14 while adding 68 points (33g-35a) in 57 games with a league-leading +40 and was named to the USHL First All-Star Team. He also collected 54 points (18g-36a) in 57 games with the Texas Tornado in 2012-13 and was named to the NAHL All-Rookie Second Team.

Born in Basingstoke, Great Britain, Conway also holds Canadian citizenship and has represented Great Britain in international competition, most recently in the qualification round for the 2022 Olympic Games this past February, where he tied for the team lead in scoring with three points (2g-1a) in three games.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season against the Jacksonville Icemen at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

