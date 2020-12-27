Strong Second Period Helps Americans Top Oilers

December 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, TX- The Tulsa Oilers lose 5-1 to the Allen Americans on Sunday night at the Allen Event Center - a fourth consecutive win for the Americans.

Allen opened the scoring for the second-straight night, scoring the lone goal of the opening frame. Jake McGrew received a pass into the slot before sniping one past Roman Durny six minutes into the contest. The goal was McGrew's fourth goal this season - all of which have come against the Oilers.

Allen healthily extended their lead in the second period. Defenseman Nolan Kneen ripped a shot from the point that found its way through the pillows of Durny at the 13:53 mark of the second period. Zane Franklin added his second tally of the season, streaking down the left-wing wall before depositing the puck in the top of the net with 1:20 seconds remaining in the second period. Twenty-five seconds is all it took for the Americans to extend their lead to four goals. Corey Mackin picked up his second point of the night, tapping in a feed off a two-on-one opportunity with 55 seconds left in the period.

Tulsa answered with their lone goal of the game at the 9:55 mark of the final period. Danny Moynihan was able to roof an in-tight chance after Zach Sawchenko made the initial two saves, giving the forward his third goal of the season. All three of Moynihan's goals have come against Allen. The Oilers celebration didn't last long, as Jesse Mychan scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season just 29 seconds later. Sawchenko finished the game with a staggering 46 saves on 47 shots, winning first-star honors for the second-straight game.

Tulsa will be back in action on New Year's Eve, facing the Kansas City Mavericks in Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here .

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.