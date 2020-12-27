Fuel Take 4-3 Victory in Wheeling

WHEELING - The Indy Fuel (5-0-0-0) picked up their fifth straight win and remain undefeated this season with a 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers (0-3-2-0) at WesBanco Arena on Sunday evening.

Nailers got on the board first when Felix Robert popped in a one-timer from the left side on the power play at 9:28 in the first. Less than four minutes later Peter Krieger, who scored the overtime game winning goal over the Nailers last night, responded when the Fuel found themselves on their own power play to tie the score at 1. The Fuel took the lead when Matt Marcinew was able to take advantage of a Nailers line change and bury the puck in the net at 13:58.

Wheeling had the lone goal of the second period when Tyler Drevitch roofed a backhanded shot, knotting the game at two.

Nick Pierog broke the tie at 7:35 when he scooped up a turnover in the Nailers zone and forced a short-handed goal to bring the score to 3-2. Krieger had his second power play goal of the night with a wrist shot that launched over the glove side of Wheeling netminder Brandon Halverson to widen the lead to 4-2.

Matt Alfaro attempted to give the Nailers some life with a backhanded goal with under two minutes remaining - but time would run out on Wheeling and the Fuel would walk away with their fifth straight win.

Rookie goaltender Tom Aubrun had 36 saves to earn his first career win in his first career start.

