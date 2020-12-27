Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 27 at 3:05 PM

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. SC Stingrays

Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on MyTV Charleston & FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After needing a shootout to find a winner in Saturday night's matchup, the South Carolina Stingrays and Greenville Swamp Rabbits close out a weekend home-and-home series on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum. Sunday's meeting is the third between the clubs during 2020-21. In both of the first two outings, extra time was needed to declare a winner. Greenville took the opener in overtime on Dec. 11 before SC prevailed in Saturday night's shootout. Since the Rabbits' opening night victory, they've gone winless in their last four while the Rays have now earned wins in three straight. South Carolina has picked up where they left off last season on defense, allowing an average of just 1.75 goals per game in their first four contests of the new season. SC finished as the best defensive team in the ECHL during 2019-20, allowing only 2.37 goals per game. Greenville has converted twice on the power play in their first five games, while the Rays are still looking for their first goal on the man-advantage.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: Greenville is coming off a season that showed improvement from 2018-19. When the 2019-20 year ended abruptly, the Swamp Rabbits were holding on to third place in the South Division standings and poised for a run at the postseason. Despite the positive outlook, the team still made sweeping changes during the offseason, with a new ownership putting a new coaching staff in place. Through five games in 2020-21, the club has had plenty of offensive help from their back end, with defensemen Ben Finkelstein (2g, 3a) and Samuel Jardine (1g, 4a) posting five points apiece. Forward Joey Haddad leads the way up front with four points (2g, 2a). While he has yet to register a point, forward Liam Pecararo, who finished with a team-leading 23 goals last season, has 18 shots. In goal, Ryan Bednard, a Florida Panthers prospect, has split time with Jacob Ingham, who was recently recalled by the LA Kings.

