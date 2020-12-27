Americans Make the Most of Opportunities in 4-1 Win

Allen, Texas -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in Allen by a score of 4-1 in front of an announced crowd of 1,912 at Allen Event Center.

The Americans and Oilers meeting for the second time this season. Tulsa taking the first matchup 4-3 on opening night. The Americans would draw first blood on Saturday night, as forward Joseph Garreffa would find the back of the net after some solid work by Kameron Kielly, who picked up the primary assist. It was Garreffa's second of the season, and the Americans grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa had problems staying out of the box in the second period, as defenseman Mike McKee would make three stops to the penalty box. Following an Oilers game-tying goal in the second frame, Americans forward Jesse Mychan made the Oilers pay with his third of the season, a power play goal, and the Americans reclaimed the lead 2-1. Allen outshot Tulsa 13 to 11 in the second period.

The Americans put the game away in the third period with two more goals. Jake McGrew scored his third of the season, and third against the Oilers, at the 5:24 mark. Then, Jesse Mychan added his second of the night and fourth of the year, an empty netter, at 19:21 to seal the victory.

"We had all of our game going tonight," said Americans forward Jesse Mychan. "Me and McKee (Mike) were going back and forth. He and I go way back. The third penalty for him in the second period was the charm. We needed that power play goal and we got it."

The same two teams meet again on Sunday night at 7:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Sawchenko

2. ALN - J. Mychan

3. ALN - J. Garreffa

