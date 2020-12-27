Fuel Escape with Fifth Straight One-Goal Win

Wheeling Nailers forward Matt Alfaro in front of the Indy Fuel net

WHEELING, WV- The Indy Fuel have been making a living off of winning close games, and on Sunday afternoon, they improved to 5-0 in one-goal games, as they edged the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3 at WesBanco Arena. Peter Krieger tallied twice for the Fuel, including the game winning goal on the power play in the third period. Michael Pelech dished out the primary assist on each of Wheeling's three markers.

The Nailers had a huge start to the game, as they had three power play opportunities in the opening ten minutes. The third man advantage was the charm, as Michael Pelech snapped a pass through the low slot to Felix Robert, who banged in a one-timer on the left side. Unfortunately for Wheeling, the Fuel responded quickly, as they scored a pair of goals to take the lead. The first tally came on the man advantage, as Peter Krieger picked the top-left corner of the net from his spot on the left face-off dot. 1:04 later, the visitors struck again, as Matt Marcinew raced over the blueline and rang a wrist shot in off the crossbar.

Hard work was the theme of the middle frame for the Nailers, as they outshot Indy, 13-7, while netting the tying goal. Shane Kuzmeski tossed the puck toward the goal, where the reboud was dug free by Pelech to Tyler Drevitch. Drevitch quickly shifted the puck to his backhand in order to lift a shot into the top shelf.

A key moment in the game occurred at the 6:35 mark of the third period, while Wheeling was on the power play. The Nailers turned the puck over in their own zone and Nic Pierog capitalized, faking to his backhand, and flipping a shot into the goal. The Fuel extended their lead on their own power play a little more than four minutes later, when Krieger cashed in with his second in the day into the top-right corner. Wheeling trimmed the deficit down to one with under two minutes to play, as Pelech made a dazzling through-the-legs pass to Matt Alfaro, who chipped in a backhander on the right side of the slot. A late penalty handicapped the Nailers' chance to pull even, as Indy prevailed with the 4-3 decision.

Tom Aubrun stopped 36 of the 39 shots in his pro debut to record the win for the Fuel. Brandon Halverson made 24 saves on 28 shots in his season debut for Wheeling.

The Nailers and Fuel will have a few days off before they meet again on Thursday for a 6:10 tilt on New Year's Eve at WesBanco Arena.

