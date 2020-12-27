Americans Look to Extend Winning Streak Tonight

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 pm at Allen Event Center.

The Americans look to extend their winning streak to four games. The team is coming off an impressive 4-1-win last night over the Oilers. Allen leads Wichita by two points in the Mountain Division (3-1-0, 6 points).

Americans forward Jake McGrew continued his great play against Tulsa, scoring his third goal of the season last night against the Oilers in three games against them.

"Our line is playing well," said McGrew. "We have so much depth in our lineup, that on any given night, any of our four lines can light it up."

Jake McGrew is fifth in the ECHL in Rookie Points with three (3 goals and 0 assists).

Americans Captain Spencer Asuchak had his best game of the season on Saturday night with a pair of assists. It was his first multi-point game of the season.

Goalie Zach Sawchenko (San Jose) improved to 2-0 on the season with last night's impressive 34-save performance. He's tied for 4th in the league with a 1.50 Goals Against Average.

Jesse Mychan had another big night on home ice with a pair of goals. His four tallies this season is second in the ECHL, trailing only Patrick Harper of Florida, who has five.

"We're playing great as a group," said Americans forward Jesse Mychan, in a podcast interview with Tommy Daniels following Saturday night's game. "We wanted to beat these guys tonight. When we're playing our game, were tough to beat."

The Americans opponent tonight, Tulsa, has only played three games so far this season. Tulsa had last weekend's games in Utah postponed.

Adam Pleskach leads the Oilers in points with four (1 goal and 3 assists). Danny Moynihan and Greg Burmaster are tied for the team lead in goals, with two each.

