Jeannot Scores Twice as Everblades Top IceMen

December 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







ESTERO, FL - Cam Johnson stopped al 27 shots faced, while Tanner Jeannot scored twice to lift the Florida Everblades to a 4-0 victory over the Icemen Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

The first minute of play featured some early, when the Icemen's Ian McKinnon engaged in a spirited fight with Florida's Cody Sol. Moments later, Icemen Captain Wacey Rabbit awarded a penalty shot, but Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson was able to get a piece of it for the save.

Later in the first, Florida got on the board with a tally by Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot was left alone in front of the net and finished off a wrist shot from close range that beat Icemen netminder Callum Booth.

The Everblades added a second goal just before the first intermission, when Michael Downing cruised down the slot and delivered a clean wrist shot into the Icemen net to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the second period, the Icemen were awarded their second penalty shot of the game, when forward Nick Saracino was interfered with on his way to net for a scoring chance. However, Johnson again managed to make the save to preserve the 2-0 lead. Neither team found the back of the net in the second period.

Florida added to its lead early in the third period, when Jeannot netted his second goal of the game, this time on the power play. Two minutes later, Josh Wilkins scored the fourth Florida goal to put the score at 4-0.

The Icemen generated 15 shots on goal in the final stanza, but Johnson turned them all side to preserve the 4-0 victory. The two teams meet at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.