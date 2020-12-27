ECHL Transactions - December 27
December 27, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 27, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Joey Sides, F
Jake Wahlin, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Jeff Malott, F signed contract
Delete Jeff Malott, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Add Derek Barach, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve
Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Joey Sides, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add David Tendeck, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Mark Auk, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Peter Quenneville, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Charles Curti, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Mikael Tam, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Drew Callin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve
