ECHL Transactions - December 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 27, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Joey Sides, F

Jake Wahlin, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Jeff Malott, F signed contract

Delete Jeff Malott, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Add Derek Barach, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Connor McDonald, D activated from reserve

Delete Antoine Waked, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Scott Conway, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kevin Lohan, D activated from reserve

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Cammarata, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Joey Sides, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jake Wahlin, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add David Tendeck, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Mark Auk, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Peter Quenneville, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Charles Curti, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Mikael Tam, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Drew Callin, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Halverson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Lynch, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Miller, D placed on reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Delete Cody Sylvester, F placed on reserve

