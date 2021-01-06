Solar Bears Release Paul Meyer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has released defenseman Paul Meyer. Orlando has also activated defenseman Luke McInnis from the Injured Reserve. Additionally, the Solar Bears have activated forwards Tyler Bird and Alan Lyszczarczyk from the team's Reserve list and have added forward Johno May and defenseman Kevin Lohan to Reserve.

Meyer, 24, appeared in two games for Orlando this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for 70s Night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

