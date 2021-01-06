ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 6, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Kyle Haas, D
Orlando:
Paul Meyer, D
Utah:
Brayden Gelsinger, F
Edwin Hookenson, D
Jared Pike, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Matt Petgrave, D activated from reserve
Add Reece Willcox, D activated from reserve
Add Jeff Malott, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jeff Malott, F placed on reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)
Greenville:
Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Carlisle, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Joel Messner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pascal Aquin, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Dauda, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Orlando:
Add Mark Auk, D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve
Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve
Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve
Delete Scott Conway, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)
South Carolina:
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Tulsa:
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Wheeling:
Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve
Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve
