ECHL Transactions - January 6

January 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 6, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Kyle Haas, D

Orlando:

Paul Meyer, D

Utah:

Brayden Gelsinger, F

Edwin Hookenson, D

Jared Pike, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Conner Bleackley, F activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Matt Petgrave, D activated from reserve

Add Reece Willcox, D activated from reserve

Add Jeff Malott, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jeff Malott, F placed on reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Delete Arvin Atwal, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/4)

Greenville:

Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Carlisle, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Joel Messner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pascal Aquin, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Dauda, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Marcus Crawford, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tommy Muck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Orlando:

Add Mark Auk, D added to active roster (claimed from Rapid City)

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve

Add Alan Lyszczarczyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin Lohan, D placed on reserve

Delete Johno May, F placed on reserve

Delete Scott Conway, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/3)

South Carolina:

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Tulsa:

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Wheeling:

Add Ryan Scarfo, F activated from reserve

Add Cody Sylvester, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Delete Brad Drobot, F placed on reserve

