Game Day Preview: Americans at Rapid City

The Allen Americans and Rapid City Rush meet for the third time this season. The Americans swept a two-game series from Rapid City before the Christmas break. The puck drops tonight at 8:05 pm CST. Watch The game on FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game vs. Rapid City:

The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush by a score of 3-2 in Allen on December 19th. Tyler Sheehy's first goal of the season at the 16:02 mark of the third period gave the Americans the lead for good in a 3-2 victory. Allen outshot Rapid City 41 to 27 for the game. CJ Motte picked up his first win of the season stopping 25 of 27 shots.

Worth Noting:

Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy has a seven-game point streak which is the current longest in the ECHL. Last season's ECHL Rookie of the Year was assigned to Allen by Minnesota, from their AHL affiliate Iowa in December.

About Allen:

The Allen Americans are perfect in 2021 with two road wins in Wichita. Allen Americans forward Joseph Garreffa, who claimed ECHL Player of the Week Award on Tuesday, joins Jesse Mychan, who won the Player of the Week Award in late December . Mychan leads the ECHL in goals with seven (7 goals and 1 assist). Garreffa leads the club in points with 10 (5 goals and 5 assists).

About Rapid City:

The Rapid City Rush have lost six straight games since winning on opening night 6-4 over Utah. Over that losing stretch Rapid City has been outscored 22 to 17. Three of those six losses have been one goal games.

Final Thoughts:

The opponent tonight Rapid City, is the third least penalized team in the ECHL, averaging 11.00 penalty minutes per-game.

Americans Goalie Zach Sawchenko has started the last five games in a row for Allen with a 4-1-0 record.

The Americans are second overall in the ECHL averaging 36.75 shots per-game. Allen's Jesse Mychan leads the league with 34 shots.

Wednesday, January 6th 2021

AMERICANS GAME PREVIEW VS. RAPID CITY

ALLEN

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 2-1-0-0

OVERALL: 6-2-0-0

Last 10: 6-2-0-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 7

Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 7

Points: Joseph Garreffa, 10

+/-: Matt Register, +9

PIM: Zane Franklin, 26

RAPID CITY

HOME: 1-1-0-0

AWAY: 0-5-0-0

OVERALL: 1-6-0-0

Last 10: 1-6-0-0

RAPID CITY TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brennan Saulnier, 4

Assists: Mark Auk, 5

Points: Jack Suter, 5

+/-: Eric Israel, +3

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 33

Allen Americans (6-2-0-0; 12 pts) at Rapid City Rush (1-6-0-0; 2 pts)

