Allen's Mychan Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jesse Mychan of the Allen Americans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHLâPlayer of the Month for December.

Mychan scored five goals and added one assist for six points in six games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 28-year-old had three multi-point games during December, and scored two goals in a 5-2 win against Rapid City on Dec. 18 and in a 4-1 victory over Tulsa on Dec. 26. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 26 after picking up four points (3g-1a) in two games.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Mychan leads the ECHL lead with seven goals and is tied for 11th with eight points in eight games this season.

Mychan has recorded 143 points (87g-56a) in 203 career ECHL games with Allen and Colorado

He has also skated in 10 career AHL games with San Antonio, San Jose and Portland while also spending time overseas in Great Britain, Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Denmark.

Prior to turning pro, Mychan recorded 61 points (29g-32a) in 104 career games with Everett and Tri-City in the Western Hockey League.

Runners Up: Blake Winiecki, Florida (7 gp, 3g, 5a, 8 pts.) and Matteo Gennaro, Wichita (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Zach Osburn (Kansas City), Devante Stephens (Orlando), Caleb Herbert (South Carolina) and Matt Alfaro (Wheeling).

