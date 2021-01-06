Blades Roll in Midweek Triumph

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (8-2-0-0) won their third straight game and took down the Jacksonville Icemen (2-6-1-0) by a final of 4-1 on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena. Levko Koper and Blake Winiecki both posted a goal and an assist, and goaltender Cam Johnson earned his third straight win.

FIRST STAR: Levko Koper - one goal, one assist

SECOND STAR: Cam Johnson - 31 saves

THIRD STAR: Cameron Hebig - two assists

The Blades got to the scoreboard first for the 10th straight game to start the 2020-21 campaign. The scoring started when Levko Koper got his third goal of the season under four minutes into the first period on a centering feed from Lukas Craggs (3:48).

The Hebig-McCarron-Winiecki line went to work later in the first period with goals from John McCarron (9:13) and Blake Winiecki (16:37). With assists on both the McCarron and Winiecki goals, Cameron Hebig now has recorded helpers in five straight games.

Florida didn't save all of their scoring for the first frame. At 3:32 in the second period, Myles Powell delivered a precise backdoor pass to defenseman Logan Roe on a two-on-one. Roe tapped the puck in and notched his first tally of the season to put the Blades up 4-0.

Jacksonville's Jacob Cederholm got one back for the Icemen at the 3:33 mark in the third period to make it 4-1. It took Jacksonville 21 shots to finally get one behind Cam Johnson. Johnson was spectacular again in net for Florida, stopping 31 of 32 saves and helping hold Jacksonville scoreless on four power-play chances.

The Everblades play next against the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center on Jan. 8.

The next home game for the Everblades comes next Wednesday, Jan. 13 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena. You can find tickets for the Jan. 13 game against Jacksonville HERE.

