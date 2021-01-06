IceMen Visit for Midweek Matchup

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (7-2-0-0) square off in a midweek tilt with the Jacksonville Icemen (2-5-1-0) tonight at Hertz Arena at 7:30 p.m.

Forwards Michael Huntebrinker (5g-6a) and Alex Kile (3g-8a) lead the ECHL with 11 points each. Huntebrinker stands alone in the ECHL with four power-play goals, and Kile leads the league in assists with eight.

On Wednesday against the Icemen, Florida head coach Brad Ralph will have an opportunity to win his 200th game as the head man for the Everblades. Ralph has already eclipsed 500 ECHL games coached and 400 professional wins this season.

Jacksonville enters Wednesday at 2-5-1-0 and has lost both of their last two games to Orlando and South Carolina by a score of 3-2. The Everblades and Icemen played last on Dec. 28 in Jacksonville and the Icemen triumphed with a 5-3 win.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE & TIME: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

