Rush Add Sturtz Ahead of Allen Series

January 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that Andrew Sturtz has signed with the team ahead of this week's series against the Allen Americans. In separate transactions, Mark Auk and Mason Baptista were waived.

Sturtz enters his third season as a professional after splitting last campaign in the American Hockey League and ECHL. The 5'8", 185-pound forward earned a goal and an assist in 14 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, and another goal and assist with the Brampton Beast in 4 games. He finished the year with the Maine Mariners, scoring another goal with 3 assists in 7 contests.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Sturtz has 35 AHL games to his credit with Belleville (4g-7ast-11pts), and 11 ECHL games with Brampton and Maine (2g-4ast-6pts). Prior to turning professional, he played three seasons of NCAA college hockey with Penn State University, averaging just shy of a point-per-game pace with 54 goals and 104 points in 111 games. With the Nittany Lions, he helped the team win the 2017 Big Ten Championship, and earned Big Ten Honorable Mention All-Star Team honors in 2018. Before his college hockey career, Sturtz played junior hockey with the CCHL's Carleton Place Canadians, earning well over a point-per-game with 176 points in 116 games. There, he won back-to-back CCHL Championships in 2014 and 2015, was a two-time CCHL 1st Team All-Star in those same years, and won Playoff MVP honors during his second championship run. Additionally in 2014, he led the league with 51 goals and 104 points, was named the CCHL's Most Valuable Player, and earned CJHL Top Forward and Player of the Year Honors.

The Rush begin an eight-game homestand tonight against the archrival Allen Americans. Puck drop for all three games on Wednesday, January 6th, Friday, January 8th and Saturday, January 9th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Friday night's game celebrates the birthday of our lovable mascot, Nugget, presented by Black Hills Energy! Mascot friends of his from all over will help celebrate the occasion with fun, interactive activities for all children in attendance. Don't forget to help us salute our front-line workers and local heroes during Saturday's series finale and "Local Heroes Night", presented by Vitalant. Without their sacrifice and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic, our season would not be possible.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.