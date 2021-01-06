IceMen Add Joel Messner & Pascal Aquin

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Joel Messner and forward Pascal Aquin.

Messner, 26, joins the Icemen after a stellar season last year with the Atlanta Gladiators, recording 37 points (8g, 29a) in 59 games played. During the 2018-19 season, the 6-2, 207-pound blueliner logged seven points (1g, 6a) in 32 AHL appearances with the Providence Bruins. The Lorette, Manitoba resident also collected 42 points (7g, 35a) in 135 career games at University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Aquin, 23, has accrued 85 points (35g, 50a) in 111 career ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones from 2018-2020, including a 59-point season in 2018-2019. The 6-2, 201-pound forward has also registered five points (3g, 2a) in 17 career AHL contests with the Rochester Americans. The Le Gardeur, Quebec resident posted 90 career points in 221 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) games split between the Gatineau Olympiques and Charlottetown Islanders.

The Icemen battle the Florida Everblades in Estero tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Icemen are back at home this Saturday (January 9) against the Orlando Solar Bears. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

