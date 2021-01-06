Americans Mychan Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

January 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Jesse Mychan

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans forward Jesse Mychan(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce that forward Jesse Mychan has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month.

In the month of December, Jesse Mychan had six points, (5 goals and 1 assists). Two of those five goals were game-winning goals.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound forward is in his first season with Allen. Prior to his time with the Americans, he played in Europe with teams in Denmark and Slovakia. He last played in the ECHL in 17-18 with the Colorado Eagles where he had 25 points in 43 games (14 goals and 11 assists).

This is the second award won by Mychan this season, winning the Player of the Week Award for the period of December 21st through the 27th.

The Saskatoon, SASK native turned 28 years old on July 2nd. Mychan and the Americans resume their five-game road trip tonight in Rapid City at 8:05 pm CST.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.