Harper Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

January 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades' forward Patrick Harper has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for December.

Harper scored five goals and added four assists for nine points in five games during the opening month of the ECHL season.

The 22-year-old had at least one point in each of his five games, including three multi-point games. He posted three assists in a 4-0 win against Jacksonville on Dec. 26 and had a two-goal game in a 6-3 victory at Greenville on Dec. 18.

Under a National Hockey League (NHL) contract with Nashville,âHarper is tied for first among ECHL rookies with five goals, is tied for second with four assists and is second with nine points.

Prior to turning pro, Harper posted 115 points (41g-74a) in 128 career games at Boston University. Harper was recently recalled to the Nashville Predators for training camp for the upcoming NHL season.

The next home game for the Everblades is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. against the Jacksonville Icemen at Hertz Arena.

