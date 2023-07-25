Solar Bears Re-Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur
July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Tuesday defenseman Chris Harpur has agreed to terms on a ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2023-24 season.
Harpur, 26, was one of two Solar Bears players to appear in all 72 regular season games during the 2022-23 season, scoring 11 points (2g-9a) in his first full professional campaign.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman earned 58 points (10g-48a) in 161 games over five seasons at Niagara University. The Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario native set the program record for most games played in school history, while captaining the roster during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 season.
Before entering the college ranks, Harpur played Junior A in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.
Harpur is the younger brother of New York Rangers defenseman Ben Harpur.
SOLAR BEARS PRESEASON ROSTER:
Forwards:
Aaron Luchuk
Defensemen:
Chris Harpur
