Adam Karashik Re-Signs with Phantoms

July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Defenseman Adam Karashik with the Reading Royals

(Reading Royals) Defenseman Adam Karashik with the Reading Royals(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals' American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms announced on Tuesday that defenseman Adam Karashik has re-signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

Karashik, 25, provided the following statement in his re-signing announcement, per Lehigh Valley:

"I really like the staff and I really like the guys on the team," Karashik said. "It's an organization that I'm really excited to be a part of and to continue to be a part of. It really was a no-brainer for me to stay with Philly. There's opportunity and it fits my brand of hockey. I know that the organization wants to play the way that I like to play so it was easy for me."

The 6'0", 201-pound defenseman is entering his second professional season after previously playing games between the Royals and Phantoms in the AHL. The Ridgefield, Connecticut native opened the 2022-23 season in Reading where he played in two games and scored his first professional career goal. He played two stints in Reading in the 2022-23 season where he totaled two points (1g, 1a) and two penalty minutes in five games with the Royals.

With the Phantoms, Karashik posted three points (3a) and 33 penalty minutes in 31 American Hockey League games. Before going pro, Karashik played four seasons at the University of Connecticut and was Team Captain for the Fighting Irish at the University of Notre Dame. Across his NCAA career, Karashik totaled 40 points (6g, 34a) and 125 penalty minutes in 159 games.

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.