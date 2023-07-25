Experienced Forward Derek Lodermeier Returns for a Fourth Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Derek Lodermeier for the 2023-24 season.

Lodermeier, 28, returns for a fourth season in Jacksonville after setting career-highs in points (47), goals (27) and assists (21) last season. In addition, Lodermeier was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week of November 28th to December 4th. He also contributed seven goals and two assists in 12 postseason appearances this past spring.

Lodermeier is the Icemen's All-Time leader in games played with 200, ranking second in goals scored with 56 and fifth in overall scoring with 100 points.

Prior to his time in Jacksonville, the 6-3, 225-pound forward complied 58 points (18g, 40a) during his four collegiate seasons at the University of Vermont from 2016-2020, while serving as captain during his junior and senior seasons. The Brooklyn Center, MN resident also captained the Brooks Bandits (AJHL) during the 2015-16 season, logging 60 points (26g, 34a).

Lodermeier joins fellow forwards Matheson Iacopelli, Chris Grando and Brendan Harris along with defensemen Julian Kislin and Jacob Panetta as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2023-24 season.

