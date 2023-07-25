Nate Knoepke Re-Signs with Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of defenseman Nate Knoepke, who will return to Kansas City for his second season.

"Nate is coming off a very successful rookie season," said Mavericks associate coach Riley Weselowski. "Like most pro defensemen, it took him time to really find his groove, but by Christmas he was playing rock-steady and was a big part of our team's success. We expect Nate to continue to take strides and we feel confident knowing that he is going to play some very important minutes for the Mavericks this year."

Knoepke, 24, played in 58 games for the Mavericks in 2022-23 as a rookie from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. From the back line, Knoepke contributed three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

The Kansas City Mavericks open up the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 at the Wichita Thunder. The team's home opener follows the next day with a 6:05 puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena against Wichita.

