Atlanta Gladiators Add Ryan Cranford, Evan Dougherty

July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced that the club has signed forwards Ryan Cranford and Evan Dougherty to ECHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Cranford, 25, played with Queen's University (USports) for the past three seasons, accumulating 37 points (22g-15a) in 72 games played.

Prior to joining the Gaels, Cranford spent four years in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League) with the Kingston Frontenacs. During his tenure with Kingston, Cranford recorded 109 total points (56g-53a) in 267 games, and served as the team's captain for the 2018-19 season.

Dougherty, 24, played with Bowling Green State University (Division 1) for the better part of five seasons. The Kalamazoo, Michigan native skated in 123 games with the Falcons, accruing 26 points (17g-9a).

"I'm really excited to see both Ryan and Evan once they get to camp," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "The reviews they received from their coaches were high character, professional attitudes in how they carry themselves and approach each day, team first type guys. Watching them on film you can see the work ethic they bring each shift. Both players possess skills to be able to make plays and score when given the opportunity while also providing some energy to the lineup. They're very excited to get to Atlanta and begin their pro careers and I believe they will take advantage of any opportunity given to them.

Cranford and Dougherty join Dylan Carabia, Brayden Crowder, Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski, and Tyler Harmon as players to have signed with the Gladiators for the 2023-24 season.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.