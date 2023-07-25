K-Wings Ink Defenseman Chaz Reddekopp for 2023-24

July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been signed to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Reddekopp, 26, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 191-pound, West Kelowna, British Columbia native that's entering his sixth professional season. Chaz played 51 games (1g, 13a, 109 PIM) for the South Carolina Stingrays last season.

"Chaz was a big future piece of our in-season trades last year," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. "He fits our culture, as the ECHL's Community Service Award winner last season. He also brings size and nearly 100 games of AHL experience."

Reddekopp's rights were obtained by Kalamazoo following the completion of the 2022-23 future trade agreement with South Carolina for the rights to forward Max Humitz. The defenseman also won League honors for his efforts in the North Charleston area, while with the Stingrays.

"I'm really excited to join Kalamazoo," Reddekopp said. "Its a fresh start for me, and I've heard nothing but good things about the organization, fans and the culture of the team. I'm Looking forward to helping this team get back into playoffs and go on a good run!"

The left-handed defenseman amassed a career-high in points (14) and professional single-season games played with the Stingrays in 2022-23. Prior to that last season, Reddekopp boasted more AHL games played (92) than ECHL (54).

Reddekopp's professional experience spans four AHL teams (Ontario, San Jose, Belleville, Tucson) and now five ECHL teams (Manchester, Fort Wayne, Allen, and Orlando).

Chaz also enjoyed a productive Junior career in the WHL with Victoria (280 GP, 27g, 107a, 293 PIM) throughout parts of six seasons from 2013-2018, earning him a 5th-Round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

The K-Wings will continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.