Royals Announce Big-6 Game Plan for 2023-24 Season

July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday their Big-6 Game Plan for the 2023-24 season. All six specialty games are on Saturdays at 7:00 PM. The six-game plan includes a ticket to each of the biggest games of the season along with each games featured giveaway item!

Order Big-6 Game Plan

The Big-6:

Opening Night - Oct. 28 vs. Trois-Rivières (Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.)

Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières

Flyers Affiliation & Women in Sports Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine

Pink in the Rink & Health Professionals Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack (Presented by St.Luke's University Health Network)

Battle of the Badges & Super Hero Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Fandemonium & Wall of Honor Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando (Presented by V & M Towing)

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.