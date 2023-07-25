Royals Announce Big-6 Game Plan for 2023-24 Season
July 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Tuesday their Big-6 Game Plan for the 2023-24 season. All six specialty games are on Saturdays at 7:00 PM. The six-game plan includes a ticket to each of the biggest games of the season along with each games featured giveaway item!
Order Big-6 Game Plan
The Big-6:
Opening Night - Oct. 28 vs. Trois-Rivières (Presented by Supportive Concepts for Families, Inc.)
Military Appreciation & Teddy Bear Toss Night - Dec. 9 vs Trois-Rivières
Flyers Affiliation & Women in Sports Night - Jan. 13 vs. Maine
Pink in the Rink & Health Professionals Night - Feb. 3 vs. Adirondack (Presented by St.Luke's University Health Network)
Battle of the Badges & Super Hero Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack
Fandemonium & Wall of Honor Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando (Presented by V & M Towing)
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
