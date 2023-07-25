Brett Boeing Returns to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the re-signing of forward Brett Boeing for the 2023-24 season.

Boeing, 28, was acquired at the trade deadline last season. A native of Barrington, Illinois, the 5-foot-8, 187-pound forward finished with six points (2g, 4a) in 13 games in Thunder blue. Overall, he tallied 21 points (6g, 15a) in 59 games between Wichita, Toledo and Reading.

The fifth-year forward had a breakout year in 2021-22 for the Walleye, recording 46 points (23g, 23a) in 65 games. In 164 career-ECHL games, he has amassed 87 points (38g, 49a).

Prior to turning pro, Boeing played three seasons at UMass (NCAA DI). He helped the Minutemen to a Hockey East Title in 2018-19 and finished with 37 points (14g, 23a) in 101 collegiate games.

Boeing played three seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He finished his junior career with 92 points (44g, 48a) in 143 games and helped Dubuque to a Clark Cup Finals Appearance.

He also attended Michigan Tech University during the 2015-16 season. He recorded six points (1g, 5a) in 11 games before leaving school to head back to juniors.

