Former Falcon Brandon Kruse Joins the Walleye Ranks

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Kruse, who spent most of his first pro season in Newfoundland, has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2023-2024 season.

The native of nearby Saline, Michigan spent his first full professional season in the ECHL with Newfoundland where he posted 44 points (7G, 37A) in 69 games for the Growlers. Drafted by Las Vegas in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL draft, Kruse made his pro debut at the end of the 2021-2022 season with Henderson in the AHL. He appeared in three games with one assist.

Kruse spent four years with the Bowling Green Falcons before completing his college career with a season at Boston College. While with the Falcons, the 24-year-old skated in 151 games with 38 goals and 104 assists. His best season was 41 points (10G, 31A) in 41 contests during the 2018-2019 campaign, Kruse's second at BGSU. During his final season (2020-2021), he led the Falcons in points (34) and had a team-best +29 rating. He was on the WCHA All-Rookie team in 2017-2018 and was First Team WCHA in 2020-2021.

