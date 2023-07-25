Heartlanders Announce New Family-Friendly Starting Times

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced new family-friendly home puck drop times that will begin for the 2023-24 season.

- All Saturday games now start at 6:05 p.m.

- Wednesday, Thursday and Friday games will begin at 6:35 p.m.

This change accommodates fans of all ages, specifically families with younger children that comprise a significant part of the Heartlanders' growing fan base. The average Heartlanders game takes less than 2 hours and 20 minutes, meaning most games will conclude before 9:00 p.m. The time shift is also beneficial to businesses in the Iowa River Landing that will now accommodate fans postgame.

"Our commitment to our fans is second to none, and after receiving feedback over the last two seasons we have consistently heard moving puck drop up slightly would be a huge benefit. This adjustment to starting earlier will drive more fans to the Iowa River Landing and be a positive change for the Heartlanders." - Heartlanders Vice President of Operations & Engagement Jordan Cue

Sunday games are scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m.

Additionally, the Heartlanders announced two other changes to the 2023-24 schedule.

1) The Heartlanders game against the Kalamazoo Wings on November 10th has been rescheduled to Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6:35 p.m. The Heartlanders will now play Kalamazoo that week Nov. 8 at 6:35 p.m., Nov. 9 at 6:35 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 6:05 p.m. This change was made after the release of the Iowa Women's Volleyball B1G schedule earlier this summer.

2) The Heartlanders will now play the Cincinnati Cyclones on Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. (MLK Day).

The Heartlanders open the 2023-24 season vs. the Rapid City Rush on Fri., Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships, mini-plans, partial plans and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets and by calling 319-569-4625.

