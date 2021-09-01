Solar Bears Bring Back Dylan Fitze

September 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with forward Dylan Fitze on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Fitze (FITTS), 28, returns for his second stint with the Solar Bears, after he previously skated with the club from 2018-20, recording 35 points (18g-17a) and 117 penalty minutes in 88 games. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward has also skated in two games for Kansas City, contributing one goal.

Prior to turning pro, the Peterborough, Ontario native played five seasons for Laurentian University, which participated in the Canadian U Sports system. In 129 career games for the Voyageurs program, Fitze produced 73 points (41g-32a) and 248 penalty minutes. His 129 games ranked first in program history, while his 41 goals ranked fifth and his 248 penalty minutes ranked fourth.

Before beginning his university career, the Peterborough, Ontario native played major junior hockey for the Peterborough Petes and Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League, amassing 15 points (6g-9a) and 44 penalty minutes in 70 games.

