Cyclones Sign Jimmy Lodge

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Jimmy Lodge to a

Standard Player Contract ahead of the 2021-22 ECHL season.

"Cincinnati is a great city with great fans and a history of hockey," said Lodge. "The team has always been tough to play against, so I'm happy to be on the other side of that now. They've been a good team for a long time and I'm excited to be a part of the winning culture in that locker room this season."

"Jimmy is an exciting player with tremendous upside," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "He was drafted in the third round a few years back (2013) by the Winnipeg Jets and he's a skilled forward that can continue to develop at our level. Lodge has a great scoring touch and a knack for being around the net to contribute. We look forward to seeing him on the ice with the Cyclones this season."

Jimmy Lodge

Position: Forward

Drafted: 2013 - 3rd round (84th overall) by Winnipeg Jets

Age: 26 (3/5/1995)

Born: Downingtown, PA

HT: 6'1" | WT: 175 lbs

Shoots: Right

- 5th year pro. Collected 25 points in 113 games for the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League (AHL) from 2015-17.

- Made ECHL debut in 2017-18 for Jacksonville, breaking out for 17 goals and 49 points in 57 games.

- Last played in the 2019-20 season, spending time with Orlando, Toledo, and Greenville in the ECHL. Also played two games in Slovakia for HK Poprad.

- Totaled five goals and 10 points in 25 ECHL games during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

