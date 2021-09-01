Worcester Railers HC Extend Broadcast Agreement with 98.9 FM NASH ICON

Worcester, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey ClubÂ (@RailersHC), proudÂ ECHL (@ECHL), affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), announced a broadcast extension with 98.9 FM NASH ICON (@NashIcon989) for the 2021-22 season.

Coverage beings on Friday, October 22nd when the Railers visit the Maine Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena at 7:15pm. All 72 regular season games will be broadcast live on the radio on 98.9 FM NASH ICON and will be streamed live on nashicon989.com and through RailersHC.com. Each broadcast will include a 30-minute pregame show.

Worcester Railers Manager of Communications and Broadcasting, Cam McGuire, will serve as the play-by-play voice of all 72 regular season games.

"We are thrilled to be back on the air with NASH for the upcoming season," said McGuire. "I'm looking forward to working with everyone again over at NASH and portraying the action over the airwaves to our fans again during each broadcast."

98.9 FM NASH ICON provides today's hottest country music throughout the greater Worcester area. For over seven years, NASH ICON has been Worcester's exclusive source for country music and includes local programming with shows anchored by Adam Webster, Dave O'Gara, and Keith Stephens.

"98.9 FM NASH ICON is excited once again to partner with the Worcester Railers this upcoming season,"Â said Cumulus Regional Vice President & Market Manager Bob Goodell. "We look forward to cross promoting on all three Cumulus radio stations in Worcester and having Railers hockey back on our airwaves."

The Worcester Railers look forward to welcoming fans back to the DCU Center for their Home Opener on October 23, 2021 vs. the Maine Mariners! For all information regarding the upcoming season, visit RailersHC.com or call 508-365-1750 to secure your seats.

